Trump: ‘Biden’s Not Playing With A Full Deck’

President Donald Trump on Friday responded to former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” saying Biden is not “playing with a full deck.”

As Trump departed for a fundraising event in New York, he was asked about Biden’s comments on Thursday, in which the former Vice President tripped over his words, saying “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Trump responded by saying he does not think Biden will be the Democratic nominee but says he hopes he will be.

“Look, Joe is not playing with a full deck… Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your president,” Trump said. “But if he got the nomination I’d be thrilled,” he added.

WATCH:

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” Biden went on, catching himself almost immediately. “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” he added. (RELATED: Biden Slips Again: ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Bright And Just As Talented As White Kids’)

Later that day, Biden also said, “We choose truth over facts.”