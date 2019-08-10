Nick Saban Says He Wants To Only Play Against Power 5 Teams, Would Settle For ‘At Least 10 Power 5 Games’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to play a much tougher schedule.

The Crimson Tide and the rest of the SEC are notorious for only playing eight conference games and then generally loading up with cupcakes in the non-conference slate. Apparently, the six-time national champion coach wants to change that. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Saban told ESPN the following on Friday:

I’ve always said, ‘Let’s play all Power 5 games. I was in the NFL where we played all the games against NFL teams. But let’s play at least 10 Power 5 games. It would be better for the players, better for the fans, and I think you wouldn’t have to worry that if you lost a game that you wouldn’t have as much of a chance to still be in [the College Football Playoff]. They talk about strength of schedule now, but how do you really evaluate that?

If only Nick Saban knew somebody powerful enough to institute this change. If only there was a person involved with the Alabama football program who could force the team schedule four non-conference games against Power 5 teams.

If only such a person existed.

I hope you’re all sensing my sarcasm because I’m laying it on pretty thickly at this point. There’s nothing stopping Alabama and Saban from scheduling four great non-conference games on top of the eight SEC conference games.

Saban could order that to be done in a matter of minutes. Hell, there’s no reason at all the Crimson Tide can’t play two non-conference games against big schools every year.

Again, the man running the team could order that to be done in a matter of minutes. Instead, he’s just talking about it instead of getting it done.

Instead, Alabama and the rest of the SEC will continue doing what they’re doing because deep down we all know they don’t want to change.

They just want to talk about it and then pretend like they’re interested in switching things up. Meanwhile, those of us in the B1G will continue dominating and playing tough games.

I guess that’s just the difference between boys and men.