Alex Rodriguez Had $500,000 Worth Of Valuables Taken From His Rented SUV After Phillies V. Giants Game

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez had valuable items stolen Sunday from a rented SUV.

A-Rod claimed several valuable and sentimental items were stolen from the vehicle while he was at dinner with the “Sunday Night Baseball” cast, according to a report published by ABC6. The group was eating dinner after a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

Alex Rodriguez reportedly lost an estimated $500K worth of goods when his car was broken into while he was working a Sunday Night Baseball game in San Francisco https://t.co/azDfqw6KKD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 12, 2019

Police reportedly have surveillance footage of the theft. San Francisco police spokesman Adam Lobsinger told ABC6 that a laptop, bag and jewelry was stolen from the vehicle. The total worth of items stolen was reportedly $500,000, according to sources. (RELATED: Photo Of Alex Rodriguez On The Toilet Goes Viral, Legal Team Searching For Photographer)

The van was rented by ESPN for the production crew of “Sunday Night Baseball.” It is unclear if the burglars knew it was Rodriguez’ vehicle.

My whole life worth less than crap stolen from Alex Rodriguez’s rental car: https://t.co/EAAqqaW7E9 pic.twitter.com/mYvH8uhWYT — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 12, 2019

San Francisco has reportedly seen a high number of car burglaries during the first half of the year. Police reported a total of 11,269 break-in reports, with an average of 62 per day. A car is broken into every 23 minutes, police said.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”