Pig Chugging Beer At Iowa State Fair Goes Viral On Twitter

An incredible photo of a pig at the Iowa State fair has gone viral.

Will Menaker posted a photo Wednesday of Brutus, one of the biggest hogs at the fair weighing in at nearly 1,200 pounds, absolutely chugging away at a Bud Light Lime.

Take a look at the awesome photo below.

This pic of Brutus, one of the Iowa State Fair’s most massive hogs chugging a Bud Light Lime is everything pic.twitter.com/0mzpfYa5Tj — Will Menaker (@willmenaker) August 14, 2019

I don't know why, but I think this is so funny. It pretty much combines everything about America. There's pork, a fair and beer.

What more could we want? Unfortunately, it's a Bud Light Lime, but I guess you can't get everything you want in this life.

Despite that, it’s still a badass snap.

I almost have the urge right now to rush out, buy a bunch of beer, drive the closest farm and start feeding it to the pigs.

I have an unreal urge to find out what would happen.

I hope the rest of the world gets a good look at the picture above. This is America. We’ve got college football, a massive military, freedom and fat pigs we give beer.

That’s the spirit that beat the Japanese and put a man on the moon. Stay frosty, Americans and keep giving our farm animals beer.

I wouldn’t want this country to be any other way.