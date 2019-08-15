Lonzo Ball Gets Massive Tattoo Featuring Barack Obama, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman And Jackie Robinson

New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball has some insane new ink.

In a video shared on Instagram by the NBA star, Lonzo showed off a massive arm sleeve tattoo featuring the faces of Barack Obama, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

Give the video a watch below.

No matter what you think about Lonzo Ball and his family, I think we can all agree that’s one of the most impressive tattoos we’ve ever seen.

How does that thing look so realistic? I don’t know much about getting inked, but I have to imagine that must have taken an absurd amount of time.

Add in how authentic they all look, and I can’t even begin to comprehend how long Lonzo had to sit in a chair to get that put on his arm.

I don’t really have major feelings on tattoos one way or another, but it’s always wild to see some of the more elaborate art.

I think it’s safe to say Lonzo’s gigantic arm sleeve with all those faces qualifies as elaborate.

I don’t know if it’ll have any impact on his play, but it’s a baller tattoo sleeve. Props to him for getting such a badass design of major American historical figures.