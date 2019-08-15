New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Says His Job Is To ‘Prepare’

New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones is just focused on preparing as much as he can for the season.

Earlier this week, Giants owner John Mara made it clear the best case scenario is for Jones, who was the team’s first round pick, to not play a single snap this season and have Eli Manning play well. That might rattle some people to hear they’re not going to play. However, Jones sounds mature about the whole thing. (RELATED: Daniel Jones Dominates In First Preseason Game With The Giants)

“I think my job right now is to prepare, to improve as much as I can, and control what I can control. How that plays out? I certainly hope we’re winning a whole lot of games, too,” Jones told the media Wednesday, according to The New York Post.

Mara and the former Duke star both have the correct outlook in this situation. The best case scenario is absolutely one where Manning plays the whole season.

There’s no reason at all to rush Jones into the starting lineup. Yes, he performed well in his first ever preseason action, but it’s the preseason.

Throwing a touchdown pass in a preseason game means next to nothing in the real world.

TOUCHDOWN. PUT SOME RESPECT ON DANIEL JONES' NAME.

Very few NFL rookie quarterbacks are ready to play well and at a high level on day one. They’re just not. Russell Wilson is the last rookie quarterback who really stood out as a star his rookie season.

We’ve had some who have been solid, but very few are ready to dominate NFL defenses from the jump. Jones, while impressive last week, is hardly ready to torch NFL defenses.

Let him get reps in practice, push him to improve and then he can take over for Manning when the time is right. Rushing it won’t help anyone.

Jones might turn into an NFL star. He might not. I have no idea. All I know for sure is the Giants will take their time developing him if they’re smart.