Rookie Giants QB Daniel Jones Receives Low Rating In Madden 2020

New York Giants first round pick Daniel Jones received a very low rating of 65 overall in the upcoming Madden NFL 20 video game, which is set to be released August 2nd.

The former Duke quarterback and No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is even lower than Will Grier, a quarterback drafted in the third round. To put the rating into perspective, undrafted free agent Tyree Jackson, a former Memphis quarterback, is only one overall point lower than the sixth pick.

Here is the video, published Monday, of the the NFL draft class, including Jones, reacting to their ratings:

As you can see, the video shows that Jones is a “63,” but the overall rating chart has the quarterback at a rating of 65, as previously noted. (RELATED: Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football)

The reaction from Darius Slayton, the Giants fifth-round pick, is absolutely priceless as he has a higher overall rating than Jones even though was drafted four rounds later.

This has to be extremely embarrassing for Jones as the Giants were booed and mocked for selecting the young player in the first place. NFL analysts believed the quarterback was selected too high in the draft with better value on the board.

I have never seen a draft pick get destroyed so much before even stepping foot on the field. I am almost starting to feel bad for the 22-year-old.

Even if he is going to be a bad quarterback, a 65 overall rating for a rookie is incredibly low. I understand they changed the rating system for the upcoming game, but this is not a good sign. Jets rookie Quinnen Williams received the highest rookie overall at an 80.

It will be interesting to see how his career plays out. But it has certainly been a roller coaster beginning to the Daniel Jones-era in New York.