Tennessee Volunteers Will Sell Beer During 2019 Football Games

Fans of the Tennessee Volunteers will be able to buy beer during football games this upcoming season.

According to UTSports.com, beer will be sold “throughout the stadium” beginning September 7 against BYU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once again, we’ve got another program on the beer train and I couldn’t be more excited. I might hate the SEC and all the nonsense that comes with the conference, but they’re making moves when it comes to the fan experience.

There’s literally no reason at all for beer sales not to be happening in every single stadium in America. There’s just no good reason at all.

The SEC and many other programs are giving the fans what they want, which is an ice cold beer during all the action.

Now, we just need the rest of America to fall in line and start selling beer. At this point in time, it’s really just embarrassing if you’re not.

My Wisconsin Badgers don’t sell beer right now in the stadium, and it might be the greatest shame the program has ever had.

The SEC is out here dominating us when it comes to the booze game, and that’s just not a reality I want to live in.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but props to Tennessee and all the other SEC teams leading the charge on this issue.

We need cold beer, and they’re delivering for their fans. As for everybody else, get your damn act together. It’s truly unacceptable to not sell alcohol during games.