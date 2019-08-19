Danish PM Says Greenland ‘Not For Sale’

Reports have emerged in recent days that President Donald Trump is interested in purchasing Greenland. But, is the island for sale?

It’s not, at least according to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Of course, Greenland is not for sale,” Frederiksen said.

Watch the prime minister's full comments in the video above

