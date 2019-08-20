Nebraska Gets More Votes In The AP Poll Than They’ve Had Wins In The Past 2 Years Combined

One tweet shows the hilarious state of the Nebraska football program.

According to @RedditCFB, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got 15 top 20 votes when the AP Poll was released Monday, where they were slotted in at 24. How many wins have they had in the past two seasons? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A grand total of eight. In each of the last two seasons, the Cornhuskers went an extremely impressive 4-8.

Nebraska has almost twice as many top 20 AP Poll votes (15) as wins in the last two seasons combined (8). — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 19, 2019

I saw this tweet yesterday, and damn near spit out my drink I was laughing so hard. Imagine how delusional the media has to be in order to nearly double up the number of wins with votes in the AP poll over the past two years?

Delusion, my friends. Pure delusion!

Next time somebody tries to tell you how great Nebraska is at football, you can just go ahead and point them in the direction of this tweet.

15 top 20 votes! Are you kidding me? What is wrong with people in the media? I’m really starting to think I’m the last rational man left in the world of college football.

What a sad state of affairs.

My friends, the season truly can’t come fast enough. It’s time to end this nonsense once and for all. The Cornhuskers are going to get beat like they stole something, and I can’t wait to watch it happen.

Hit the music!