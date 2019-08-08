Am I A ‘Jacka** Of An Author’? One Nebraska Fan Sure Thinks So

Nebraska fans are doing their best to keep up their hatred towards me going into the season.

Last night, I was reading the college football subreddit when I stumbled across a very interesting comment. A Nebraska fan wrote on a thread linked to a piece that I wrote that I’m a “jacka** of an author.” (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Well, I knew Nebraska fans weren’t overly happy with me, but I didn’t realize I owned the penthouse in all of their minds rent free.

I’ve been called a lot of things in my life. Some of them are probably banned from being printed by the Constitution.

However, I don’t think in my 27 years on the planet that I’ve ever been called a jackass. That’s most certainly a new one. At the very least, it’s never been said to my face.

I’m not exactly sure what makes me a jacka** in the minds of Nebraska fans. All I do is wake up every morning in my blue-collar house, walk to work in my blue-collar clothes, write while wearing my blue-collar clothes and remind people Nebraska sucks with my blue-collar work ethic.

If that makes me a jacka**, then so be it.

What we’re really seeing here is the fear in Nebraska fans making it to the online forums like Reddit and others. They’re clearly nervous, and that’s leading to the name calling.

Maybe, just maybe, all that shine is starting to wear off of the Nebraska program after months and months of nonstop hype.

Perhaps fans of the Cornhuskers are starting to realize they’re not as good as we’ve all been led to believe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

Either way, I’ll be seeing them all very soon. I hope they carry this energy with them into November. I want them at their best when Wisconsin crushes them.

Wouldn’t have it any other way!