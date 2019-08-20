Yahoo Sports Ranks Justin Herbert Ahead Of Tua Tagovailoa As Best NFL QB Prospect

Yahoo Sports apparently thinks Justin Herbert is a better NFL prospect than Tua Tagovailoa.

The publication wrote a profile from what scouts expect to see from the top prospects and they had Herbert listed as number one and the Alabama star as number two when it comes to ranking the gunslingers for the 2020 draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbert might be a good quarterback at the next level, but there’s no doubt at all in my mind Tua is the better prospect.

After what we saw last season, I’m honestly not sure how anybody could think differently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Aug 18, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

The NFL game is evolving, mobility at the position is coming at a premium and Tua can make all the throws.

Yes, he’s surrounded by talent at Alabama that Herbert simply isn’t, but it doesn’t matter. Look at the top quarterbacks in the past couple drafts.

You have Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield both going first overall. Clearly, GMs are starting to appreciate that style of play.

Tua’s entire game is in that style.

Again, Herbert might ball out in the NFL. I have no idea, but there’s no chance I’d ever take him about the Crimson Tide star.

I just wouldn’t. Tua is too much of a proven commodity and Herbert just isn’t at that level.