‘I Hope You Suffered’: People On The Left Celebrate David Koch’s Death

People on the left celebrated Friday following billionaire David Koch’s death after a battle with prostate cancer.

The conservative philanthropist and political activist, 79, had contributed over $1.3 billion to public policy, medical organizations, cultural institutions and more.

Many on the left expressed happiness over Koch’s passing. American sportswriter Charles Pierce suggested Koch’s corpse be dropped “into the Amazon rainforest fires,” and Rob Sheridan, an American graphic designer and photographer, tweeted he hoped Koch “suffered” as he died.

Good riddance David Koch, you absolutely evil sack of ass. I hope you suffered. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 23, 2019

Koch’s older brother, Charles Koch, announced the passing in a statement Friday morning.

“Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” Charles Koch said. “David’s philanthropic dedication to education, the arts and cancer research will have a lasting impact on innumerable lives — and that we will cherish forever.”

Shadowproof managing editor Kevin Gosztola tweeted the Koch family should “drop his body out of luxury jet into blazing Amazon rainforest in Brazil.” CNN commentator Keith Boykin said the late Koch used “dark money to support right-wing causes and Republican candidates for office.”

David Koch wanted to abolish public schools, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and rent control. He financed groups that denied the research on climate change. He funded the Tea Party. And he used dark money to support right-wing causes and Republican candidates for office. https://t.co/x08wiaOh9p — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2019

Frederick Joseph, writer and founder of We Have Stories, tweeted the late Koch was “pure evil” and added “the world is a better place with him gone.” Joseph also wrote the death was a “celebration.”

“But imagine the turn up when orange satan is taken back to hell,” Joseph said in another tweet, likely referring to President Donald Trump.

British political journalist Mehdi Hasan mentioned David Koch’s beliefs on climate change and suggested headlines on the death should refer to the billionaire as a “climate denier.” Hasan added that “his [David Koch’s] long-term legacy” will be “funding the effort to downplay an existential threat to all of us.” (RELATED: BBC Says We Only have 18 Months To Save The Planet From Climate Change)

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called out the “glee” over David Koch’s death and wrote on Twitter it shows “how poisonous our politics have become.”

“The glee over the death of David Koch — a serious philanthropist with libertarian political views — is a perfect example of how poisonous our politics have become,” Shapiro wrote. “Koch was pro-same sex marriage and he wasn’t pro-life. Even that isn’t enough to appease the ghouls who see any support of Republicans as a symptom of grave inhumanity.”

