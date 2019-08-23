Nadler Requests Impeachment Docs From House Committees

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler asked House panels investigating President Donald Trump to share impeachment documents Thursday.

Nadler requested the documents in a Thursday letter to Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Maxine Waters of California, Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Elliot Engel of New York.

The House Judiciary Committee Chairman asks in the letter that committees provide any information, documents, testimony, transcripts or depositions relevant to the impeachment investigation.

The letter also mentions that the House Judiciary panel is considering whether impeachment is warranted. (RELATED: Assistant AG Boyd Tells Nadler: No ‘Legitimate Basis’ For Requesting Full Mueller Report)

Nadler’s letter comes one day after President Donald Trump’s attorneys said the Intelligence and Financial Services committees cannot use the possibility of impeachment to get access to Trump’s financial information, held by Deutsche Bank and Capital One, according to Politico.

But the letter indicates all information obtained by committees investigating Trump may be relevant to the probe.

“In fact, the House Committee on the Judiciary is investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment against President Trump,” Nadler wrote in the letter.

Trump’s attorneys have said that only the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over impeachment, while Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have pointed out that the panel has yet to formally invoke impeachment and there has not yet been an official vote on this matter, according to Politico.

Prior presidential impeachment probes have historically held a formal vote to invoke impeachment proceedings, the publication reports. The committee has yet do so.

