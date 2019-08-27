2 Arrested After CBP Finds 9 Pounds Of Meth Disguised As Ice Pops

Two people were arrested near the California-Arizona border, Sunday, in connection to more than nine pounds of meth disguised to look like ice pops found by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Yuma sector border patrol agents at a Blythe-area checkpoint in California became aware of the meth after a canine alerted them to it Sunday afternoon, CBP officials said in a statement, Monday.

The drugs were found in a Toyota Corolla that was directed to a secondary inspections lane at the checkpoint, according to the statement. The vehicle reportedly contained a cooler storing several colorful bags in it, disguised as ice pops. (RELATED: Arizona Border Agents Catch Mexican Woman With Fentanyl Pills In Underwear)

NEW: CBP says two people were caught near Blythe, California with more than 9 pounds of meth disguised as frozen treats >> https://t.co/uJttdTSjoh #abc15 pic.twitter.com/1i8tX3qABA — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 26, 2019

The bags were confirmed to contain methamphetamine, amounting to 9.21 pounds, according to the statement.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, and a 38-year-old male passenger were arrested by agents following the discovery. One was a legal permanent resident and the other a U.S. citizen, according to ABC 15.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Customs and Border Protection for comment, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

