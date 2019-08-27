Laughable Hype Video Gets Released For The Alabama/Duke Game On Saturday

A hilarious hype video wants college football fans to think Duke might actually be able to hang with Alabama when they play on Saturday.

The two squads will meet in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game, and the Crimson Tide are currently favored by five touchdowns.

Yes, Nick Saban and his crew are expected to absolutely pour it on the Blue Devils. However, the official hype video for the game might have you convinced this one might be close.

Give it a watch below.

As you all know, I love hype videos, but the one above is absurd. Duke? We’re talking about Duke? Do they think this is March Madness?

I love how they cut to Cameron when talking about championships. You know your football team blows when a hype video has to talk about a different sport.

What an absolute joke.

I’m honestly not even sure why Alabama is playing in this game. If the Crimson Tide had any respect for themselves, they wouldn’t take the field against Duke.

They’d cancel the game and schedule a real opponent. At least then, I might buy a hype video for the game as realistic.

I don’t know who made the one above. I guess I respect the effort, but it’s just hilarious they’re actually trying to make it seem like the Blue Devils will hang with the Tide.

Honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Duke didn’t even score all game. We’re talking about a team loaded with NFL talent lining up against a team that wasn’t good last season and lost their best player.

This isn’t going to be a football game. It’s going to be a bloodbath. Despite what the hype video might make you think, it’s not going to be close.