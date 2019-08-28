Marvel Announces First Openly Gay Superhero

Marvel has announced the details about its first openly gay superhero that will appear in the upcoming film series called “The Eternals.”

“He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared with “Good Morning America” according to Daily Wire in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

However, Feige was short on details about which of the characters he was describing from the next film from Marvel Cinematic Universe. It starts at the 1:30 minute mark. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

The star-studded cast for the superhero film includes such huge name celebrities as Kit Harrington, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more, per Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: ‘Captain Marvel’ Cracks $1 Billion Worldwide At Box Office)

As previously reported, Marvel has also shared that one of the superhero films in the works will feature an LGBT character, played by Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the “Thor” and “Avengers” series.

“As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen,” Thompson explained of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” movie. “That will be the first order of business!”