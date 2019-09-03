Meet The Jamaican Immigrant Who Thinks She Can Beat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Scherie Murray, 38, immigrated from Jamaica to New York as a young girl. Now, as a mother and businesswoman who has successfully lived the American dream, she is running against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for her seat in Congress. Hoping to make some significant changes occur in New York’s 14th congressional district, her campaign slogan is #UniteTheFight. Murray shares in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller why she believes she has what it takes to turn the district red in the upcoming 2020 elections. Watch the video below and let us know if you think she has what it takes. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Goes After Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Over Labor Unions)

