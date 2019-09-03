Guns and Gear

Walmart To Stop Selling Handgun Ammunition After Mass Shootings

Texas State Troopers keep watch at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. - US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans and Democrats to agree on tighter gun control and suggested legislation could be linked to immigration reform after two shootings left 30 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem. "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform," Trump tweeted as he prepared to address the nation on two weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio. "We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote. (Photo by Mark RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

William Davis Reporter

Walmart will stop selling certain kinds of ammunition following the latest mass shooting that took place in Texas over the weekend.

The Arkansas-based store announced the decision Tuesday after weeks of protests against their gun policy. The company said they will stop selling handgun and shot-barrel ammunition, and will instead focus on selling ammunition they believe is more commonly used for hunting, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Blames Republicans For City’s Violence)

“We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we’re going to continue doing so,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo, according to AP.

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 5, 2019. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Anti-gun activists began demanding the company curb their gun sales last month after a white supremacist shot up a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people, and injuring 26. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

Following the tragedy, Walmart’s corporate employees staged a walkout, protesting the company’s firearms policy. Calls for gun control were renewed after another mass shooting Saturday, when a shooter killed seven people in Odessa, Texas.