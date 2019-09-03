Walmart To Stop Selling Handgun Ammunition After Mass Shootings

Walmart will stop selling certain kinds of ammunition following the latest mass shooting that took place in Texas over the weekend.

The Arkansas-based store announced the decision Tuesday after weeks of protests against their gun policy. The company said they will stop selling handgun and shot-barrel ammunition, and will instead focus on selling ammunition they believe is more commonly used for hunting, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Blames Republicans For City’s Violence)

“We have a long heritage as a company of serving responsible hunters and sportsmen and women, and we’re going to continue doing so,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo, according to AP.

Anti-gun activists began demanding the company curb their gun sales last month after a white supremacist shot up a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people, and injuring 26. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

Following the tragedy, Walmart’s corporate employees staged a walkout, protesting the company’s firearms policy. Calls for gun control were renewed after another mass shooting Saturday, when a shooter killed seven people in Odessa, Texas.