‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C. Attends Gigi Hadid’s Grandmother’s Funeral

Model Gigi Hadid and “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron have seemingly become more serious after the pair were spotted at a funeral together.

Tyler C. and Hadid were spotted together at the model’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight. Hadid’s grandmother Ans van den Herik died from her battle with cancer in August.

Gigi took Tyler C to her grandmas funeral it’s getting serious pic.twitter.com/EBJmh5hK4o — Allison the Disney Diva #bpp #brookcon (@Daviesallison1A) September 5, 2019

In the photos from the funeral, Tyler C. can be seen with his arm around Hadid as they entered the ceremony. The couple was dressed in all black and was joined by Hadid’s siblings, Bella and Anwar Hadid. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Spotted At VMAs After-Party With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C.)

Hadid shared photos from the funeral to her Instagram story. One showed a huge bouquet of flowers. The model also shared photos of herself with her grandmother. One when she was a little girl and another of the two in the horse stables.

Reports Hadid and Tyler C. were linked first surfaced about a month ago after the pair were spotted multiple times out in NYC. The “Bachelorette” alum also has reportedly spent the night at Hadid’s place several times as well.

More recently, the couple was spotted on a road trip to upstate New York. However, friends of the two claim they are just casually dating. Well, it doesn’t look like that anymore. A funeral is a pretty serious family event.

We’ll see if we get any official confirmations sometime soon.