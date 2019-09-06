Minot State Returner Cory Carignan Scores Borderline Impossible Touchdown Against Duluth

Minot State kick returner Cory Carignan had one of the greatest touchdowns we’ve ever seen Thursday night against Minnesota-Duluth.

Carignan went more than the distance of the field when taking the kick after he fumbled the ball into the end zone.

I’m not exaggerating at all when I say he was completely surrounded by Duluth defenders. They swarmed him for what should have been a safety.

What happened next was absurd. He somehow escaped all the pressure and took the ball all the way back for a score. Watch the absurd play below.

This special teams unit is going to be doing nothing but Oklahoma drills at practice the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/EDpLodkSRa — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 6, 2019

Seriously, how the hell did he pull that off? More than 100 yards? It’s absolutely insane. There’s no reason at all for him to have scored on that play.

Hell, there’s no reason at all for this not to end up as a safety. The Duluth players had him surrounded like it was the Battle of the Bulge.

There was nowhere to go, and like a magician, Carignan just dipped right out of the pressure.

There’s a very real chance we don’t see a return that impressive for the rest of the college season or at any point during the NFL slate.

Major props to him for giving us one of the best football plays we’ve seen in a very long time.