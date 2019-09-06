PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Destroy Central Michigan In Football On Saturday

Wisconsin is going to maul the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday.

Coming of our huge win over USF last Friday, it’s time to get the momentum rolling, and we’ll do that by lighting up CMU like a Christmas tree. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

I’m never wrong when it comes to football. That’s how I built this empire that I know you all enjoy on a daily basis. So, trust me when I say that we’re coming for the Chippewas today.

Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus, the defense, the big boys on the offensive line, Jack Coan and everybody else are going to make CMU wish they were anywhere else on the planet other than Camp Randall.

It’s going to get ugly, and it’s going to get ugly very fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

If everything goes as planned Saturday afternoon, the rest of college football will just quit and hand us that national trophy right then and there.

Obviously, they’ll probably resist doing that, but they’re just wasting their time then. It’s not a matter of if we will destroy teams.

It’s only a matter of when we’ll do it. We’ve got our sights on CMU next. They can run, but they’ll just die trying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 30, 2019 at 8:23pm PDT

It’s going to be a glorious victory today, gentlemen. I hope you’re as ready as I am because we’re coming for blood.

We’re not knocking on the door. We’re kicking it down. Tune in at 3:30 EST on the Big Ten Network to watch the game! It’s going to be a biblical level of destruction.