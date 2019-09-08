HIGHLIGHTS: Nebraska Suffers Humiliating Loss To Colorado

Nebraska suffered a humiliating loss to Colorado on Saturday afternoon, and I couldn’t be happier.

As you all know, fans of the Cornhuskers and the media seemed to be under the impression that Scott Frost’s team would go 12-0 in the regular season, dominate every game, win the B1G title and then win the national championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

Of course, you’d have to be borderline braindead to actually buy into that, but it didn’t stop countless people from running their mouths for months on end about how great Nebraska was.

Well, hopefully, that all is over after the Buffaloes took it to Adrian Martinez and company 34-31.

I almost feel bad for Nebraska fans. I almost do. They once upon a time had so much pride and success. Now, they’re a blemish on the Big 10.

This is why you don’t run your mouth months before the season even starts. They lost to Colorado! Colorado!

Imagine losing to a PAC-12 team and then showing your face the next day. It’s incredibly humiliating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Buffaloes Football (@cubuffsfootball) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:28pm PDT

As they say, there are two kinds of athletes in this world. There are humble athletes and then there are athletes who are about to be humbled.

Nebraska found themselves in the latter category yesterday. They looked so bad I almost considered canceling my trip to Lincoln.

Then I remembered I’m a Wisconsin man and we’re not taking prisoners. So, I’ll see all you loud Cornhuskers fans in a couple months for what will likely be a glorified practice for the Badgers.

Shame, shame. Better luck next time, Nebraska!