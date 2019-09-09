Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Charged In Fatal Robbery Of 84-Year-Old Woman

NBA basketball player Kawhi Leonard’s sister was charged in connection with the murder and robbery of an 84-year-old woman.

Kimesha Williams, 35, was arrested on the suspicion of murder, according to a report published Sunday by the Washington Post.

Leonard’s aunt, Denise Woodard, confirmed the relationship between the basketball player and Williams to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Williams and another woman have been accused of following Afaf Anis Assad into the bathroom of a casino where they allegedly broke her skull and stole the woman’s purse, authorities said.

The robbery occurred on Aug. 31 and Assad reportedly passed away from her injuries on Sept. 1 after being found unconscious in the bathroom of the casino. (RELATED: Clippers Celebrate Kawhi Leonard Signing With Awesome Twitter Video)

The injury could not have been caused by a fall and is in line with having occurred by “a great amount of force, such as being pushed, thrown or punched by a 320-pound person.”

The two women have been accused of stealing the 84-year-old woman’s purse containing roughly $800-$1,200 inside, investigators said.

Williams has previously been convicted of grand theft, petty theft, grand theft auto, attempted robbery and misappropriating lost property, according to court records.

Williams is being held without bail after the County Sheriff’s investigator claimed her family was well off enough to post bail on her behalf.