AOC vs AOC On Pulling Stunt Votes In Congress

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to pull a stunt vote in Congress on Trump’s impeachment. However, she has previously complained bitterly about such votes.

Ocasio-Cortez said she wants to hold Republicans in Congress accountable by holding a vote on impeachment, something Democrats have tried to do multiple times, but have failed miserably. (RELATED: Impeachment Is Getting Harder For Democrats To Resist, Here’s What Those Close To Trump Are Saying About It)

