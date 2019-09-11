9/11 Claimed The Lives Of Many Fathers. Today Their Children Remember Them

The attacks on September 11 left many women widowed and alone with infants or unborn children to raise.

The New York Post profiled some of the children who were born and grew up fatherless because of 9/11, noting their fathers’ memory lives on. Eighteen years after the attacks, some of the teenagers are continuing in their father’s footsteps while others have found ways to connect with their lost loved ones.

John Vigiano was just three months old when his father, Joseph, an NYPD detective, ran into the World Trade Center on September 11, after the attacks. His body was found a few days later in the rubble, the NY Post reported. John plans on applying for both the NYPD and the FDNY after graduating college.

“He’s looking out over me,” John said according to the NY Post. “[My dad] pursued the things that he was passionate about, and earned the respect of the people around him while doing it. He would be proud of me looking to better myself.” (RELATED: NYT Suggests Planes, Not Terrorists, Were Responsible For 9/11 Attacks)

Allison was born September 13, just two days after her father Dan Lee died after boarding American Airlines Flight 11. This place was taken over by terrorists and hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. Everyone on board died.

Her mom, Kellie, was placed on suicide watch in the days following Allison’s birth. Today, Allison loves to dance, according to the NY Post. Although she doesn’t remember her dad, Allison feels close to him through dancing, because her late father was a drummer.

“All you get are stories,” Allison said. “Anything I’m feeling, I can express through dance. I believe he’s up there, helping me with my success.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.