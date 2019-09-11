Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Will Keep Wearing His Watch During NFL Games

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. has no intentions of taking his watch off during games.

The wide receiver sent shockwaves through the league when he wore a watch valued in the six figures during a blowout loss to the Titans. For those of you who thought he’d take it off going forward after the criticism, you’d be wrong.

Odell wore the Richard Mille 011 Orange Storm watch on the field today. 30 pieces were made in 2014, retailed for $160,000 each. pic.twitter.com/PO6kw0IPK5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2019

“Yeah, that’s just my life. If it ain’t this, it’s something else. If it wasn’t the watch, it would’ve been the way that I tie my shoes…I’ll still be wearing it,” Beckham said when addressing the issue, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 31, 2019 at 2:00pm PDT

This is such an unnecessary flex from OBJ. It’s also a sign that, once again, he’s focused on things other than just football.

Does wearing a watch that costs the price of a nice boat help the Browns win football games? No. So, why is he doing it then?

It doesn’t make much sense at all, and it’s becoming a distraction. If it doesn’t help win games, then he has no business doing it.

Odell Beckham Jr is really rocking a Richard Mille watch on the field pic.twitter.com/Z54BjMwkTt — Master (@MasterTes) September 8, 2019

Also, where is the head coach on this issue? Shouldn’t Freddie Kitchens tell him to take it off and start focusing on just football.

It’d be one thing if the Browns were doing fine, but they’re not. They lost by 30 to the Titans to start the season. The Titans!

Baker Mayfield completely collapsed in this one. 3 INTs in the 4th quarter, last one was a pick-6 and now losing 43-13. They are 3 minutes left in the game.pic.twitter.com/0mXNcbNkmt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

Do better, OBJ. Do better.