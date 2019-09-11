Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back At The House Members Who Didn’t Go To 9/11 Commemoration

Whoopi Goldberg went after the more than 300 House Democrats and Republicans who reportedly didn’t go to a commemoration Wednesday for the 9/11 attacks.

ABC’s “The View” co-host noted that “not everyone is honoring moments of silence,” and claimed that only “26% of House members” showed up to a moment of silence ceremony to commemorate the terrorist attacks that left almost 3,000 people dead 18 years ago.

Overall, more than 300 House members skipped out on the ceremony, Mediaite reported.

“Apparently only 26% of House members showed up to the moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol this morning,” Goldberg said Wednesday. “You know, we don’t know why folks weren’t there, but this might not have been the right day to screw around with the optics.”

“I’m just saying, you know, this is a moment that affected everyone in this country, not just New Yorkers,” Goldberg added. “They came for America. Hit us here first and then went other places to take us, try to take us down. That affected many more people than just us here, and this is an American issue.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Asks Sean Duffy About All The Republicans Leaving, Here’s Why He Says It’s Good News)

“And every one of you people — every one of you — should be out there, honoring what you didn’t have to do, that they did.”

Co-host Meghan McCain added that it was “shameful” everyone didn’t attend the moment of silence.

