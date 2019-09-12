Rian Johnson Says He ‘Distinctly’ Remembers ‘Being Disappointed’ With ‘The Empire Strikes Back’

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson wasn’t a fan of “The Empire Strikes Back” growing up.

The final film in the latest “Star Wars” series will be released in the coming months, and that obviously has people talking. In an unexpected turn of events, Johnson revealed he initially didn’t care much for the classic sequel. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The ‘Star Wars‘ Series ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+)

“That’s the thing. But, as a kid, I distinctly remember being disappointed by ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’” Johnson said during a recent interview with Uproxx.

He also admitted that the second film “slowly became” one of his favorites.

How could you not like “The Empire Strikes Back” as a kid? The original trilogy was awesome from start to finish, and “Empire” has a strong claim to the top spot.

Personally, my order would change on the day you asked me, but I find it hard to believe anybody could have not liked “Episode V” during their first viewing.

If that’s not a red flag, then I don’t know what is.

There were so many epic moments in that film. We had the opening battle, we had Luke and Vader battling it out and we had Han getting frozen.

Any of those moments by themselves would be enough to make any movie great.

I’m glad Johnson finally came around to his senses. Now, let’s all hope like hell “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” doesn’t disappoint.

I’ve had enough of people’s nonstop complaining, and I really don’t need the haters getting more ammo to just constantly yammer away.