Watch GameDay Feature On Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson Following The Death Of His Wife Wendy

ESPN College GameDay released an emotional video of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson on Saturday.

Anderson’s wife Wendy died shortly before the season started due to fight with cancer, and he was away from the program for a little bit. (RELATED: Arkansas State Football Coach Blake Anderson Announces The Tragic Death Of His Wife Wendy To Cancer)

FINAL WENDY UPDATE 8/20#NotFightingAlone there’s a celebration in heaven today cause Wendy is Home pic.twitter.com/OYwh0fQLpU — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) August 20, 2019

The video released by ESPN chronicled the journey he shared with his wife, how he handled her death and how the team will handle everything going forward.

Give it a watch below. I’d recommend grabbing some tissues because this one is bound to pull at your heartstrings.

Blake Anderson took a leave of absence from Arkansas State to be with his wife Wendy, in her fight against cancer. As he returned, he discovered the power of his wife’s legacy, the support from the college football community and the strength to face a season without her. pic.twitter.com/lCb8CgqL8E — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2019

I can’t imagine the pain Anderson has gone through, and I can’t believe the strength he’s shown since Wendy’s tragic death.

He lost his wife and still seems to have a stunning amount of courage when taking the field. I’d like to say I think I’d show the same amount of strength if I was in his shoes, but honestly, who knows if I would.

There’s no question at all that Anderson is one hell of an impressive guy as he handles an unbelievable amount of tragedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas State Football (@redwolvesfb) on Sep 7, 2019 at 7:38pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers are with Anderson and the entire football community down at Arkansas State during this difficult time.