Daniel Jones Dominates Against The Buccaneers In First NFL Start

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones balled out Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 32-31 win.

In his first NFL start after the benching of Eli Manning, the former Duke star threw for 336 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores.

He didn’t just look good. He looked awesome from start to finish against Jameis Winston and the Bucs. Check out some of the highlights below.

CLUTCH GENE!!! Daniel Jones scrambles for the TD on 4th down to give the Giants the lead!!!#NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/9OPgG9q1uj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

Oh ok, Daniel Jones low-key has some wheels #NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/1VkDK6cLGr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

I know it’s only one game into his career as a starter, but I’d like to formally withdraw my early criticism of the Giants picking Jones.

He looked solid in preseason, and he looked absolutely awesome leading the comeback win Sunday against the Bucs.

For a rookie with the spotlight on him, I’m not sure it could have gone much better. He made plays with his arm and he made them with his legs.

It couldn’t have gone better at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Sep 22, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT

Eli Manning was also showing him huge love, which is great to see. There’s no doubt at all that the two-time Super Bowl champ has been a class act about this whole situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to see what Jones can do going forward. Something tells me this is the start of something very special in New York.