Stephanie Grisham Has No Plans To Resume Press Briefings, Says Reporters Used Them To Get Famous

White House Press Sec. Stephanie Grisham said Monday that she has no plans on bringing back the daily White House press briefings, saying reporters used them to make themselves famous.

“Ultimately, if the president decides that it’s something we should do, we can do that. But right now, he’s doing just fine. And to be honest, the briefings had become a lot of theater, and I think that a lot of reporters were doing it to get famous,” Grisham said on Fox & Friends.

“They’re writing books now. They’re all getting famous off of this presidency, so I think it’s great what we’re doing now,” Grisham continued. (RELATED: Trump’s Surprise Press Briefing Sends Liberal Media Into A Panic)

WATCH:

Trump sent out a tweet in January, saying that he told former White House Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “not to bother” with briefings because reporters covered her “rudely and inaccurately.” (RELATED: Sanders Reveals The Only Thing More Special To Her Than Being Press Secretary)

The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the “podium” much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

It has been over six months since a press secretary has held a traditional briefing in the White House press briefing room, according to Axios.