Fox Legal Analyst Says Whistleblower ‘Can’t Whistleblow On The President’

Fox News’ legal analyst said Wednesday that the anonymous whistler blower complaint about President Donald Trump’s phone phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart isn’t valid under the law.

“You can’t whistleblow on the president — the law is very clear,” Gregg Jarrett told “Fox & Friends.”

“We know from his lawyers’ letter that the whistleblower isn’t a whistleblower. Because the complaint under the law isn’t recognized as a whistleblower complaint. You can’t whistleblow on the president — the law is very clear. You can only blow the whistle on somebody in the intelligence community,” Jarrett said.

“The president is a unitary executive in our constitutional system. He is not a member of the Intel community any more than he is a member of the other departments. Pelosi was wrong when she said the DNI has to hand this over to Congress.” (RELATED: Trump Fundraises With The Official Impeachment Defense Task Force)

Jarrett also wondered why Nancy Pelosi decided to announce a formal inquiry into impeaching the president before she had even had a chance to read the transcript of the telephone conversation, released Wednesday.

Pelosi also did not care that the alleged whistleblower had no direct knowledge of the conversation or that the Ukrainian foreign minister denied that Trump put any pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart.

“It strikes me this is going to below up in the faces of Democrats and the media like an exploding cigar. Why not just wait 24 hours before, you know, Pelosi makes this big announcement about an impeachment inquiry which has no vote on the floor. She just said it. So I called it a gesture. It doesn’t change anything. And why not wait until the the director of national intelligence … testifies?” (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says Impeachment Is Urgent Due To ‘Districts Experience The Brunt’ Of Trump’s Policies)

The director of national intelligence is scheduled to appear before Congress on Thursday to discuss the whistleblower complaint and allegations that Trump insisted Ukraine investigate the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.