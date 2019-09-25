Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Impeachment Coverage Ratings

Fox News was far and away the highest rated network Tuesday evening, as House Democrats officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The network averaged 3.3 million viewers during House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement, including 551,100 viewers in the coveted ages 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research Center. The numbers far outpaced other cable news outlets, including MSNBC and CNN. (RELATED: Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings)

MSNBC averaged just under 2.4 million viewers during Pelosi’s announcement, including just 305,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic. Meanwhile, CNN averaged just over 1.4 million viewers during the announcement, with 365,000 viewers coming from the 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: MSNBC, CNN Host 7 Times More Democrats Than Republicans)

Fox News Channel also dominated its prime time competition, averaging nearly 3.5 million viewers with 620,000 coming in the 25-54 demographic. Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson once again had the two most watched prime time shows, with Hannity averaging 3.9 million viewers, and Carlson pulling in 3.4 million.