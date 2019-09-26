Jalen Ramsey Leaves The Jacksonville Jaguars For The Birth Of His Child, Will Return ‘When He’s Ready’

The Jalen Ramsey saga with the Jacksonville Jaguars has taken another wild turn, and he might not be around for awhile.

The team announced Wednesday night that the star defensive back would be taking a leave of absence from the team for the birth of his second child in Nashville.

However, that’s not the part of the announcement that should have fans concerned. The team also said Ramsey would return “when he’s ready.” (RELATED: Gardner Minshew Throws 2 Touchdowns In Win Over The Titans As Minshew Mania Sweeps America)

Given all the stuff that’s been going on, that seems to be an indication that he won’t be back for a long time. You can read the full statement below.

I was 50/50 on whether or not Ramsey would play another game for the Jaguars after the one last week against the Titans.

Now, I’m at about 80/20 that we’ve seen Ramsey play his last down of football in a Jacksonville jersey. It seems like this is almost the team telling him it’s fine to stay away.

What a wild sequence of events. First, he’s sick and can’t practice. Now, he’s gone for an unknown amount of time for the birth of his kid.

I honestly never thought the Jaguars would be so exciting. Jalen Ramsey and Gardner Minshew have turned them into an NFL team that you simply can’t ignore.

What a wild world to be living in. As always, it’s best to expect the unexpected in the NFL, and I have no idea how this Ramsey saga will end.