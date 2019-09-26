Selena Gomez Opens Up About ‘Scariest Moments’ Of Her Life After ‘Suffering’ Mental Heath Issues

Selena Gomez opened up about “suffering” mental health issues last year and admitted it was the “scariest moments” of her entire life.

“I think that we are better when we tell the truth and, so, this is my truth,” the 27-year-old singer shared during the 2019 McLean Award ceremony recently, according to E! News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all that kept together,” she added, before referencing being hospitalized and seeking treatment at a mental health facility. “I wasn’t able to hold a smile or to keep things looking normal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 18, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

Gomez continued, “It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

The “Wolves” hitmaker went on to explain that even after she sought help she was both “terrified and relieved.”

“Terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety,” the “Monte Carlo” star explained, per Yahoo.com. “I’ve never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition, so I began to face it head-on, as my mother taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @videosofgomez on Sep 25, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

Now after the treatment, Gomez admitted she feels better, but by no way thinks her battle is over.

“Although this does not mean that it has all gone away,” Selena shared. “I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been. So, I’m very happy about that.”

According to the outlet:

Each year, McLean Hospital presents the award to individuals who have furthered the public’s understanding of psychiatric illness and mental health. Previous honorees have included ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas and singer Judy Collins.

At one point, Gomez also talked about how she wants to help others going through similar experiences because we all “need each other.”

“I know that I have been given experiences and people and opportunities that have made my life exceptionally beautiful and sweet—and yet I struggle with my own thoughts and feelings at times,” Selena shared. “But this doesn’t make me faulty. This does not make me weak. This does not make me less than. This makes me human. We need help, and we need each other.”