Report: Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Not Banned From Taking SAT Test After College Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman’s daughter, Sophia Grace Macy, will reportedly not be banned from taking a second SAT test following her mom’s involvement in the college admission scandal.

And the main reason, is because there is reportedly no evidence that would prove Sofia was ever involved in the doctoring of the results of the first one she took, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

As previously reported, the “Desperate Housewives” star pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly paying $15,000 to raise her daughter’s SAT score. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Sources told the outlet that Sophia still wants to go to college and in order to make that happen she must take an SAT Test. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

According to the College board security policy, “College Board will prohibit individuals from taking the SAT … when we conclude they have deliberately gained or attempted to gain or share an unfair advantage on any College Board test, or otherwise threatened the integrity of the test.”

Those who have looked into Huffman’s case have concluded, as of now, that Sophia reportedly was unaware of the SAT score rigging.

Huffman was sentenced earlier this month to 14 days in prison with a year on probation and a fine of $30,000 for her involvement. She also must serve 250 hours of community service.

She has until Oct. 25 to self-report to a facility chosen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.