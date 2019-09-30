$95,000 Lost On The Washington Redskins Losing To The Giants

Two huge bets were placed on the Washington Redskins to beat the New York Giants on Sunday, and it cost somebody a ton of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a total of $95,000 was wagered through CG Technology on two separate bets for the Redskins on the moneyline.

It’s unclear if both bets were from the same person or two individuals. What we do know for sure is that the $95,000 went down the drain because the Redskins got blown out 24-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the first time in his career, a Dwayne Haskins pass finds the end zone. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zr86DuvYe9 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 29, 2019

How dumb do you need to be in order to bet on the Redskins to beat anybody? What drugs were legalized shortly before these bets started rolling in?

What an absolute joke of a situation. Casinos thrive off of the type of person that dropped this kind of cash. Anybody with a functioning brain knew the Redskins weren’t likely to win.

Yet, that didn’t stop the money from flowing.

Imagine actually placing bets worth $95,000 on the Redskins and expecting to win. The Washington Redskins!

Outside of betting on the Dolphins, I can’t think of a worse team to put your money on.

You might as well just light your money on fire and throw it out the window while driving down the road. Next time, bet on whoever Washington is playing.

Anything other than the Redskins on the moneyline would be a smarter move.