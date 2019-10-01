Hailey And Justin Bieber Share Handful Of Jaw-Dropping Shots From Their Wedding Celebration

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber finally shared a handful of jaw-dropping pictures Tuesday from their wedding celebration.

The 22-year-old supermodel looked absolutely gorgeous in a couple black-and-white shots of her wearing a gorgeous halter style wedding dress while sharing a kiss with her husband, the “Baby” hitmaker, after the two tied the knot again, this time in front of family and friends at a wedding celebration held in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it with a heart emoji. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The 25-year-old singer also shared a couple of black-and-white photos from the festivities on Monday. He captioned one of the posts, “Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber.”

It was quite the star-studded affair with celebs like the Jenner crew sharing a handful of pics from the happy day. Check them out!

An insider told E! News that the couple was “radiating happiness” for the nuptials.

“They both looked so genuinely happy,” the source said of the couple’s big day. “They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn’t really leave each other’s sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night.”

And as far as the theme, the insider said it looked like something right out of a fairytale “like an enchanted forest with candles in crystal holders, white twinkle lights and purple lavender flowers hanging from the trees above.”

As previously reported, the couple first tied the knot at a secret ceremony last September at a New York City courthouse.