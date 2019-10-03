Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani On Her Birthday: ‘I Love You So Much’

Blake Shelton couldn’t help but gush about girlfriend Gwen Stefani on her 50th birthday on Thursday, sharing just how much he loves her.

“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!!,” the 43-year-old country singer tweeted to his millions of followers. “I love you so much it’s actually stupid.”(RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 25, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

“… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” the “God’s Country” hitmaker added. (RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2019

It comes just as the “No Doubt” singer and Shelton get ready to celebrate their four year anniversary of dating after they started seeing each other following divorces from both their spouses, after meeting on the set of the popular reality competition series “The Voice” in 2014.

Speaking to People magazine back in June about the upcoming moment, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer said it still feels “new” to him.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton explained. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

And the feeling is definitely mutual, as Stefani called Shelton her “favorite human” ahead of his birthday in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2019 at 3:39pm PDT

“Can’t believe [you’re] mine #soooooolucky!!!!” the “Sweet Escape” shared in the caption, alongside pics of Shelton.

We have said it before and will say it again, really love these two and so happy for them! Happy Birthday, Gwen!