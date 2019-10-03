David Ortiz Will Return To Fox For MLB Playoffs Coverage After Surviving Shooting

David Ortiz will soon be back on TV.

According to TMZ Sports late Wednesday afternoon, the legendary Red Sox player will be back on Fox for coverage of the MLB playoffs. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic)

He’ll return to our TVs for the baseball games starting this weekend.

The move comes after Ortiz was shot in the back while in the Dominican Republic over the summer in an apparent assassination attempt.

His injuries were incredibly serious, and he had to have part of his intestines and colon removed due to the extensive wounds.

He was stabilized and brought back to America, where he’s undergone multiple surgeries during his recovery. Now, he’s healthy enough to be back on TV.

This is awesome news for fans of the Red Sox and sports fans in general. The video of the shooting is absolutely chilling.

The alleged assailants pulled up and a man shot him at point blank range. It’s a miracle Ortiz didn’t die right on the spot.

How the shooter failed to kill him is truly mind-boggling and a miracle.

Multiple people have been arrested back in the Dominican Republic for their alleged roles in the shooting. I certainly don’t envy their position.

I doubt the D.R.’s judicial system will be very lenient on anybody convicted of trying to kill a national hero.

As for Ortiz, it’s great to see him healthy and thriving. Given how easily this whole thing could have gone south for him, he should count his blessings.