Sam Darnold Says He Wants To Be Safe, Doesn’t Want To Die On The Field

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is apparently worried about dying on the field.

Darnold is coming back from mono, and there are obviously some concerns about his spleen. He told the media on Thursday, “I wanna make sure that I’m safe out there, and that I’m not gonna die.” (RELATED: Sam Darnold Out With Mono)

“I wanna make sure that I’m safe out there, and that I’m not gonna die” –Sam Darnold on returning from mono (via @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/ne1AKaNg6v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2019

Not willing to die on the field? Very interesting. I’m not sure that’s the attitude I’d want out of a franchise quarterback.

How can you lead men into battle every Sunday and then tell us that you’re not willing to die on the field? It doesn’t add up.

You’re either all in or all out. There’s no middle ground in the NFL.

I’m sure fans are outraged at the fact he’s selfishly taking his health more seriously than the thought of simply letting his spleen explode from a hit.

How selfish are millennials these days? Doesn’t he know there’s fantasy football outcomes riding on him? Yet, he’s apparently not willing to risk death on the field.

Damn, young men sure have gotten soft these days.

It’s a sad state of affairs when starting quarterbacks are willing to cash gigantic checks, but won’t put their lives on the line anymore.

I guess times sure have changed. You just hate to see it. You just absolutely hate to see it.