White House May Refuse Cooperation Unless Pelosi Calls A Vote On Impeachment

The White House is expected to issue a formal letter Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding that she go on the record with a floor vote to proceed with an impeachment inquiry.

According to Fox News congressional reporter, Chad Pergram, the White House plans to send out a letter saying that, unless there is an official vote in the House, the administration is under no obligation to comply with demands from Congress pursuant to the impeachment inquiry Pelosi declared last week.

Colleague John Roberts confirms WH will send a letter to Pelosi saying administration doesn’t have to comply with any demands from Congress unless Hse votes to launch an impeachment inquiry. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2019

Fox is told that the letter the White House will send to Pelosi tomorrow arguing the administration doesn’t have to comply w/impeachment inquiry until there is an actual flr vote setting the parameters of the probe will be consistent with the letter McCarthy send to the Speaker. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2019

The letter is expected to mirror the calls issued Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who sent Pelosi a letter asking that she suspend the impeachment process until she set “transparent and equitable rules and procedures” by which to move forward. (RELATED: House Democrats Reach Major Milestone In Impeachment Push)

“Unfortunately, you have given no clear indication as to how your impeachment inquiry will proceed — including whether key historical precedents or basic standards of due process will be observed,” McCarthy’s letter read.

McCarthy also voiced concern that Republicans were being already being excluded from interviews, raising questions about the process. “In addition, the swiftness and recklessness with which you have proceeded has already resulted in committee chairs attempting to limit minority participation in scheduled interviews, calling into question the integrity of such an inquiry,” he added.

The letter will also echo the sentiment of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused House Democrats of attempting to “bully” the State Department officials by demanding that they appear on short notice without providing official subpoenas or allowing them adequate time to prepare.