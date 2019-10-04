Old Video Shows Barry Sanders’ Absurd Dunking Ability

Most people remember Barry Sanders for his ability to make elite NFL defenders look incompetent, but one old video shows just how incredible of an athlete Sanders was.

In a video that went viral Friday, a then-5’8” Sanders can be seen reverse dunking a basketball. The video certainly strengthens the hall-of-fame running back’s case as the best athlete in American history. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Names Barry Sanders’ 1988 Season As The Greatest In College Football History)

At 5’8”, Barry Sanders was dunking like it was nothing ???? (h/t @WillBlackmon) pic.twitter.com/uTrtbzkCIk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2019

All we can say is wow!

I’m 6’2″ and I can barely touch the rim. It just goes to show you what an incredible athlete Sanders was. Heck, even though he’s 51 years old, I bet he could still outrun many NFL defenders today. (RELATED: HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Lose To The Kansas City Chiefs 34-30)

Some athletes are so gifted that they could have exceeded at any sport. Athletes such as Bo Jackson and LeBron James come to mind.

Barry Sanders should also be at or near the top of that list.