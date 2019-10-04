‘Joker’ Earns Record $13.3 Million For Thursday Showings

“Joker” made a ton of cash at the box office Thursday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday morning, the film with Joaquin Phoenix made $13.3 million in Thursday showings, which is a record for the month of October. (RELATED: Watch Joaquin Phoenix In The First Trailer For ‘Joker‘)

This makes me very happy. There has been so much nonsense surrounding this film, and there have had to be police at some theaters out of fear of attacks.

It’s honestly outrageous. It’s a sad state of affairs in this country when people fear going to see a movie about one of the most famous villains in entertainment history.

Phoenix even walked out of an interview when pressed about concerns of violence, and good for him. It’s a movie, and people should see it.

The fact people are still pouring out in huge numbers is a great sign for America. It’s a sign that this country hasn’t lost its mind just yet.

Plus, literally every person I know who has seen “Joker” as absolutely loved it. In a surprising twist, it turns out all the squawking from the peanut gallery from people who hate fun hasn’t actually had any real impact on ticket sales.

Who could have seen that coming?

For those of you who have seen “Joker,” please sound off in the comments. I can’t wait to hear your thoughts.