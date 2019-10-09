REPORT: Case Keenum Will Start At Quarterback For The Redskins Against The Dolphins

Case Keenum is reportedly back to being the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

According to Ian Rapoport on Wednesday afternoon, Keenum will once again start for the team if he's healthy enough to play.

That means Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins will serve in backup roles.

Sources: The #Redskins are expecting to start QB Case Keenum this week, assuming his foot injury allows him. So Colt McCoy back to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2019

Once again, we’re watching the circus with the Redskins unfold. What an absolute joke of a situation. First, they fire Jay Gruden and then put Keenum back under center.

I have nothing against Case Keenum at all, but the team should have seen enough through the early weeks to recognize they’re not going anywhere with him.

They might as well ride with McCoy. Seriously, what do they have to lose?

What I do know for sure is the team should keep Dwayne Haskins glued to the bench. I don’t care what happens. You can’t put him on the field. You just can’t.

The former Ohio State star might be a great quarterback down the road for the Redskins, but he’s not ready. By playing him too soon, you could destroy his confidence.

Ride with McCoy and be done with it.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s football, and the Redskins are managing to screw it up in epic fashion.