President Trump Unloads, Accuses Adam Schiff Of Helping To Write Whistleblower Complaint

President Donald Trump was holding a joint press conference Wednesday at the White House when he tried to skip a question from Fox News’ John Roberts—but he turned out to “love” the second question.

After Trump finished answering a question from Fox News’ John Roberts, he tried to ask another question when the president urged him to ask Finnish President Sauli Niinistö a question instead of him.

“Ask one of the—John, John, John. Ask one of the Finnish president,” Trump said.

“Can I come back to you?” Roberts said.

“We’ll talk later,” Trump said, then turning and saying, “Well it sounds like it might be a good question. Let me see if I like the question. Go ahead. Maybe for the first time in three years I’ll have a good question, and I’ll love it.”

“There is a report that came out before you and President Niinistö walked out here, that the whistle-blower met with a staff member of Adam Schiff,” Roberts said.w

“Oh, I love that question,” Trump said. “It shows that Schiff is a fraud. I love that question. Thank you, John.”

“Can I finish asking it?” Roberts said.

“There’s nothing to finish,” Trump said back.

“So, the whistle-blower accordance the report met with a member of Adam Schiff’s staff,” Roberts said. (RELATED: Schiff Knew Of Whistleblower Complaint Before It Was Filed)

“I hate to say it’s the New York Times I can’t believe they wrote it…maybe they’re getting better,” Trump joked.

Roberts continued, “Your response to the fact that that happened and that Schiff may have learned some of what the whistle-blower knew?”

“Well, I think it’s a scandal, that he knew, before. I’d go a step further–I think he probably helped write it. Okay, that’s what the word is. And…I give a lot of respect for the New York Times for putting it out. It just happened as I’m walking up here, they handed it to me and I said to Mike, I said, ‘Whoa, that is something. That is big stuff. He knew long before. And he helped write it too It’s a scam. It’s a scam,” Trump said.

He continued, “To finish on it, I appreciate it, I love the second question by the way. Should’ve asked it first.”

Trump has had a contentious relationship with California Rep. Adam Schiff. This week, he called for Schiff to possibly be arrested for “treason.”

The president has been on a warpath against the congressman since he read out a false version of the transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky during a congressional hearing. Schiff later claimed his words were “parody.”