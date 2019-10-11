Prince’s Estate Requests The Trump Campaign Stop Playing ‘Purple Rain’ At Rallies

Musician Prince’s estate requested that the campaign of President Donald Trump stop playing his song “Purple Rain” at rallies.

Prince’s estate tweeted a statement regarding the use of music Thursday night after Trump held a rally in Minneapolis. The tweet included a copy of an email from October of 2018 confirming the campaign would not play Prince’s music.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the account run by Prince’s estate tweeted Thursday night.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the account added. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Demands Trump Stop Using Ozzy’s Songs In Political Videos)

The letter attached to the tweet comes from Trump’s lawyer in response to a different request for the campaign to stop playing Prince’s music from a year ago.

This isn’t the first time artists have reached out to request that Trump stop playing their music at his rallies. Back in November of 2018, singer Rihanna responded to a tweet that “Don’t Stop The Music” was playing at a rally.

It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 4, 2018

“Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!” Rihanna responded.

Other celebrities who have put a stop to the use of their music include Sharon Osbourne on the behalf of her husband Ozzy.