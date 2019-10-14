College GameDay Going To State College For Penn State Vs. Michigan

College GameDay is headed to the Big 10 this upcoming weekend for Michigan vs. Penn State.

The announcement was made following the conclusion of the games late Saturday night. An undefeated Nittany Lions team will face a 5-1 Wolverines squad trying to claw its way back into the talk for a playoff spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a great pick for ESPN. In fact, it was really the only option on the table. They had to go to State College.

Any other location would have been a dereliction of duty on behalf of the network.



This game also has massive playoff implications. If Michigan loses, it’s over for them. A loss for the Wolverines means Jim Harbaugh’s squad will, once again, not be in the playoff.

If Michigan can get out of State College with a win, then everything they want to accomplish will still be right in front of them.



You can catch the Wolverines and Nittany Lions at 7:30 EST on ABC. It’s by far the biggest game of the weekend, and I’m glad GameDay is showing up and showing out in the B1G.

Now, it’s time to find out what this PSU team is all about and if Harbaugh can salvage this season.