Julian Castro Goes Another Debate Round Standing On A Booster Box

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro once again resorted to standing on a booster box during Tuesday night’s debate in Westerville, Ohio, hosted by CNN and the New York Times.

Castro, who previously worked as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) could be seen standing on a box next to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who also stood on a box. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who stood at the opposite end of the debate stage, also stood on a box. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Do That’: Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Castro For Attacks On Biden)

Castro had previously used a booster box during the last Democratic primary debate in September. (RELATED: Castro Has A Booster Box To Appear Taller On Debate Stage)

Castro Has A Booster Box To Appear Taller On Debate Stage. https://t.co/nzvas1ZP1W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2019

During the most recent debate hosted by ABC in September, Klobuchar and California Sen. Kamala Harris also stood on booster boxes. Gabbard, who did not meet the qualifications set for the second debate, was not present.